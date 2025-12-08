Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dear Family (Range B-Roll)

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits from Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, fire rifles at Inchon Rifle Range on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 2, 2025. Recruits must qualify with the rifle in order to continue with recruit training and become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpls. Jacob Richardson)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 14:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989303
    VIRIN: 251202-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_111424422
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: US

    Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion

