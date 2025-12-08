Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PNSY STEM Outreach FY25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (December 08, 2025)

    The PNSY STEM Outreach Program celebrates a record-breaking year of student and community engagement. Our shipyard volunteers went above and beyond in facilitating high impact activities through on-yard student visits, workshops, pop-up events, SeaPerch builds, and robotics coaching and mentorship. Through this program, we inspire, educate and engage the next generation of the STEM workforce.

    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer /released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 15:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989302
    VIRIN: 251208-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_111424404
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PNSY STEM Outreach FY25, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PNSY
    Kittery Maine
    NavalSTEM
    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; Submarines; AmericasNavy250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download