PNSY STEM Outreach FY25

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (December 08, 2025)



The PNSY STEM Outreach Program celebrates a record-breaking year of student and community engagement. Our shipyard volunteers went above and beyond in facilitating high impact activities through on-yard student visits, workshops, pop-up events, SeaPerch builds, and robotics coaching and mentorship. Through this program, we inspire, educate and engage the next generation of the STEM workforce.



(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer /released)