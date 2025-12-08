The Army's 86th Engineer Dive Detachment, recently conducted a series of training exercises at the USACE New York District, Caven Point Marine Terminal, in Jersey City, N.J. Not only does the training exercises benefit soldiers, but it also allows New York District to get analytic data for potential maintenance work.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 14:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989298
|VIRIN:
|250424-A-CR197-4317
|Filename:
|DOD_111424382
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Divers Inspect Caven Point Marine Terminal, by Hector Mosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.