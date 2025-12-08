Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Divers Inspect Caven Point Marine Terminal

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Hector Mosley 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District

    The Army's 86th Engineer Dive Detachment, recently conducted a series of training exercises at the USACE New York District, Caven Point Marine Terminal, in Jersey City, N.J. Not only does the training exercises benefit soldiers, but it also allows New York District to get analytic data for potential maintenance work.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 14:39
    Video ID: 989298
    VIRIN: 250424-A-CR197-4317
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Divers Inspect Caven Point Marine Terminal, by Hector Mosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    86th Engineer Dive Detachment

