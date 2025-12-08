We are opening up registration for the 2026 Marine Corps & Air Force Trials that will take place at Camp Pendelton, CA 23 Feb - 3 Mar.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 13:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989287
|VIRIN:
|251208-O-YI722-5554
|Filename:
|DOD_111424033
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Marine Corps & Air Force Trials Sizzle Video, by Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.