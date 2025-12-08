Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2026 Marine Corps & Air Force Trials Sizzle Video

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Video by Ahna Waarvik 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    We are opening up registration for the 2026 Marine Corps & Air Force Trials that will take place at Camp Pendelton, CA 23 Feb - 3 Mar.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989287
    VIRIN: 251208-O-YI722-5554
    Filename: DOD_111424033
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Marine Corps & Air Force Trials Sizzle Video, by Ahna Waarvik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    adaptive sports
    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment
    AFW2 Adaptive Sports Care Beyond Duty Warrior Care
    Resiliency & Recovery

