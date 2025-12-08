Frauds & Scams Prevention: Interview with DAD Greg Heeb, FBI Criminal Investigative Division

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI Criminal Investigative Division discusses prevalent frauds and scams that defraud Americans out of their hard-earned money. The FBI encourages everyone to learn the red flags of a scam, talk to their families about fraud, and report scams to ic3.gov.