The Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI Criminal Investigative Division discusses prevalent frauds and scams that defraud Americans out of their hard-earned money. The FBI encourages everyone to learn the red flags of a scam, talk to their families about fraud, and report scams to ic3.gov.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 13:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|989283
|VIRIN:
|251208-O-D0354-3108
|Filename:
|DOD_111423899
|Length:
|00:08:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Frauds & Scams Prevention: Interview with DAD Greg Heeb, FBI Criminal Investigative Division, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.