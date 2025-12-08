U.S. Embassy Panama: Crisis Response Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy SEALs from Naval Special Warfare, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Embassy Panama, and the Dirección Nacional de Fuerzas Especiales (DINFEE), conduct a Crisis Response Exercise, at the U.S. Embassy, Panama City, Panamá, Dec. 5, 2025. This exercise validated crisis response actions, and improved bilateral coordination between U.S. and Panamanian special operations forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan) (This video has been altered for personal security purposes by blurring out identification.)