U.S. Navy SEALs from Naval Special Warfare, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Embassy Panama, and the Dirección Nacional de Fuerzas Especiales (DINFEE), conduct a Crisis Response Exercise, at the U.S. Embassy, Panama City, Panamá, Dec. 5, 2025. This exercise validated crisis response actions, and improved bilateral coordination between U.S. and Panamanian special operations forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan) (This video has been altered for personal security purposes by blurring out identification.)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 12:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989281
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-DL184-1036
|Filename:
|DOD_111423839
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Embassy Panama: Crisis Response Exercise, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
