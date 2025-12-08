Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Embassy Panama: Crisis Response Exercise

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    12.05.2025

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Navy SEALs from Naval Special Warfare, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Embassy Panama, and the Dirección Nacional de Fuerzas Especiales (DINFEE), conduct a Crisis Response Exercise, at the U.S. Embassy, Panama City, Panamá, Dec. 5, 2025. This exercise validated crisis response actions, and improved bilateral coordination between U.S. and Panamanian special operations forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan) (This video has been altered for personal security purposes by blurring out identification.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Embassy Panama: Crisis Response Exercise, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    socsouth
    U.S. Embassy Panama
    Interoperablility
    Panama Canal
    JSCG-P

