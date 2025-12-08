A 164th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III from Memphis, Tenn. approaches a KC-46A Pegasus for fuel during a ceremonial multi-generation refueling flight on December 6, 2025. The mission highlighted the transition from the 134th Air Refueling Wing's legacy KC-135 Stratotanker to the KC-46A Pegasus. The next-generation aircraft provides a significant increase in global reach, readiness and resilience. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Ben Cash)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 13:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989279
|VIRIN:
|251206-Z-SV139-2001
|PIN:
|000002
|Filename:
|DOD_111423768
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Three Generations Aloft: KC-135, KC-46A, and C-17 Mark Historic Ceremonial Refueling - Prime Cuts, by SrA Ben Cash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
