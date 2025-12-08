Three Generations Aloft: KC-135, KC-46A, and C-17 Mark Historic Ceremonial Refueling - Prime Cuts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989279" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A 164th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III from Memphis, Tenn. approaches a KC-46A Pegasus for fuel during a ceremonial multi-generation refueling flight on December 6, 2025. The mission highlighted the transition from the 134th Air Refueling Wing's legacy KC-135 Stratotanker to the KC-46A Pegasus. The next-generation aircraft provides a significant increase in global reach, readiness and resilience. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Ben Cash)