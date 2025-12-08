Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three Generations Aloft: KC-135, KC-46A, and C-17 Mark Historic Ceremonial Refueling - Prime Cuts

    KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ben Cash 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    A 164th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster III from Memphis, Tenn. approaches a KC-46A Pegasus for fuel during a ceremonial multi-generation refueling flight on December 6, 2025. The mission highlighted the transition from the 134th Air Refueling Wing's legacy KC-135 Stratotanker to the KC-46A Pegasus. The next-generation aircraft provides a significant increase in global reach, readiness and resilience. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Ben Cash)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 13:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989279
    VIRIN: 251206-Z-SV139-2001
    PIN: 000002
    Filename: DOD_111423768
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    TAGS

    134th Air Refueling Wing
    164th Airlift Wing
    kc46a pegasus
    KC135 Stratotanker
    C-17 GLOBEMASTER III CARGO AIRCRAFT

