    xTech Overwatch puts innovation in the hands of 1st Cavalry Division Troopers

    COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2025

    Video by Spc. Steven Day and Sgt. Lyca Williams

    1st Cavalry Division

    1st Cavalry Troopers are introduced to the technologies developed by 40 private military contractors designing equipment to innovate combat and maneuver formations for the U.S. Army during the xTech program's Overwatch competition in College Station, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025. xTech Overwatch aims to test and accelerate the development of unmanned and sensor-driven overwatch technologies for Soldiers operating in tactical environments. (U.S. Army video by 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 13:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989277
    VIRIN: 251026-A-WV576-2145
    Filename: DOD_111423742
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, xTech Overwatch puts innovation in the hands of 1st Cavalry Division Troopers, by SPC Steven Day and SGT Lyca Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Innovation Accelerator
    Transformation in Contact
    1st Cavalry Division
    Drones Assets
    xtech overwatch 2025
    Transformation and Training Command

