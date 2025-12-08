1st Cavalry Troopers are introduced to the technologies developed by 40 private military contractors designing equipment to innovate combat and maneuver formations for the U.S. Army during the xTech program's Overwatch competition in College Station, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025. xTech Overwatch aims to test and accelerate the development of unmanned and sensor-driven overwatch technologies for Soldiers operating in tactical environments. (U.S. Army video by 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 13:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989277
|VIRIN:
|251026-A-WV576-2145
|Filename:
|DOD_111423742
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, xTech Overwatch puts innovation in the hands of 1st Cavalry Division Troopers, by SPC Steven Day and SGT Lyca Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.