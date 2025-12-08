xTech Overwatch puts innovation in the hands of 1st Cavalry Division Troopers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Cavalry Troopers are introduced to the technologies developed by 40 private military contractors designing equipment to innovate combat and maneuver formations for the U.S. Army during the xTech program's Overwatch competition in College Station, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025. xTech Overwatch aims to test and accelerate the development of unmanned and sensor-driven overwatch technologies for Soldiers operating in tactical environments. (U.S. Army video by 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs)