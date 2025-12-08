Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Who is IACH's NCO/Soldier of the Year?

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez  

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    What does it take to be named NCO/Soldier of the Year at Irwin Army Community Hospital? It’s more than strength. More than speed. More than knowing the right answer.

    In this year’s competition, four Soldiers stepped forward to test themselves under pressure on the obstacle course, in a tactical combat casualty care lane, through a written exam, and before a demanding oral board. Every event pushed their physical limits. Every moment tested their mindset.

    Behind the sweat and strain are quiet battles most people never see: self-doubt, fatigue, responsibility to teammates, and the weight of representing their profession.

    The winner will be announced at IACH's Holiday Ball Jan. 17, 2026.

    Music title "Ride the Wind" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0

    TAGS

    NCO of the Year
    Soldier of the Year
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC)
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3)
    obstacle course

