Who is IACH's NCO/Soldier of the Year?

What does it take to be named NCO/Soldier of the Year at Irwin Army Community Hospital? It’s more than strength. More than speed. More than knowing the right answer.
In this year’s competition, four Soldiers stepped forward to test themselves under pressure on the obstacle course, in a tactical combat casualty care lane, through a written exam, and before a demanding oral board. Every event pushed their physical limits. Every moment tested their mindset.
Behind the sweat and strain are quiet battles most people never see: self-doubt, fatigue, responsibility to teammates, and the weight of representing their profession.
The winner will be announced at IACH's Holiday Ball Jan. 17, 2026.
Music title "Ride the Wind" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0
|11.20.2025
|12.08.2025 11:32
|Package
|989267
|251120-D-JU906-1001
|DOD_111423675
|00:05:49
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|0
|0
