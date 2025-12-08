Who is IACH's NCO/Soldier of the Year?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



What does it take to be named NCO/Soldier of the Year at Irwin Army Community Hospital? It’s more than strength. More than speed. More than knowing the right answer.



In this year’s competition, four Soldiers stepped forward to test themselves under pressure on the obstacle course, in a tactical combat casualty care lane, through a written exam, and before a demanding oral board. Every event pushed their physical limits. Every moment tested their mindset.



Behind the sweat and strain are quiet battles most people never see: self-doubt, fatigue, responsibility to teammates, and the weight of representing their profession.



The winner will be announced at IACH's Holiday Ball Jan. 17, 2026.



Music title "Ride the Wind" by Scott Buckley (@ScottBuckley) – released under CC-BY 4.0