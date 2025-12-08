Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman’s video used in his December 6, 2025 keynote address during the Space Force Association’s annual Spacepower Conference in Orlando, FL. Gen Saltzman told Guardians that, while they’re focusing on executing the mission, don’t forget to join him in telling the Space Force story. He asked that they take every opportunity to spread the word about what Guardians do to secure our country’s interests, because it’s important for the nation to understand. In the meantime, Guardians will continue to stand on the invisible front line.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 11:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989266
|VIRIN:
|250812-F-F3230-1001
|PIN:
|250051
|Filename:
|DOD_111423643
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Gen. B. Chance Saltzman's video insert for keynote address to the 2025 Space Force Association, by Jamie Chapman, SrA Victoria Edwards, A1C Jada Maylor and A1C Anisha Cross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
