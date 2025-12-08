Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. B. Chance Saltzman's video insert for keynote address to the 2025 Space Force Association

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Jamie Chapman, Senior Airman Victoria Edwards, Airman 1st Class Jada Maylor and Airman 1st Class Anisha Cross

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman’s video used in his December 6, 2025 keynote address during the Space Force Association’s annual Spacepower Conference in Orlando, FL. Gen Saltzman told Guardians that, while they’re focusing on executing the mission, don’t forget to join him in telling the Space Force story. He asked that they take every opportunity to spread the word about what Guardians do to secure our country’s interests, because it’s important for the nation to understand. In the meantime, Guardians will continue to stand on the invisible front line.

    Guardians
    Space Force
    Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman
    Space Force Association

