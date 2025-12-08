Gen. B. Chance Saltzman's video insert for keynote address to the 2025 Space Force Association

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman’s video used in his December 6, 2025 keynote address during the Space Force Association’s annual Spacepower Conference in Orlando, FL. Gen Saltzman told Guardians that, while they’re focusing on executing the mission, don’t forget to join him in telling the Space Force story. He asked that they take every opportunity to spread the word about what Guardians do to secure our country’s interests, because it’s important for the nation to understand. In the meantime, Guardians will continue to stand on the invisible front line.