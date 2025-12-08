Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task-Force D.C. commander, speaks about overcoming tragedy and accomplishing the mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye  

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, speaks about resiliency in light of recent tragedies. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department and community partners to ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class William Frye

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 11:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989262
    VIRIN: 251204-A-OK577-3218
    Filename: DOD_111423582
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Col. Larry Doane, Joint Task-Force D.C. commander, speaks about overcoming tragedy and accomplishing the mission, by SFC William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DCSafe
    DCSafe, National Guard, holiday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download