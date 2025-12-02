Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combating Durable Medical Equipment Fraud

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Video by Brian Boenau 

    Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General

    Durable Medical Equipment (DME) refers to medical devices prescribed by a health care provider to help patients manage health conditions and is essential for millions of people. DME includes medical devices like wheelchairs, oxygen tanks, and glucose monitors. Unfortunately, DME is a frequent target for fraud – costing taxpayers billions of dollars and putting patients at risk. At HHS-OIG, our efforts hold fraudsters accountable through investigations, audits, evaluations, and data analytics.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 10:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989248
    VIRIN: 251201-O-XA148-1235
    Filename: DOD_111423463
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combating Durable Medical Equipment Fraud, by Brian Boenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Durable Medical Equipment

