Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dear Family

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruit Matthew Leather, Platoon 3005, Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, writes a letter to his family on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 1, 2025. During the evenings of recruit training, recruits are given time, called "Square Away Time," to take care of various tasks and prepare for the following day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpls. Jacob Richardson and Jordy Morales)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 09:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989239
    VIRIN: 251201-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_111423373
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dear Family, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    MCRD PI
    Marines
    USMC
    Letter
    recruit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download