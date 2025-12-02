10TH AAMDC Go Army Beat Navy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989235" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott, senior enlisted advisor of 10th AAMDC, and Col. Haileyesus Bairu, commander of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, wish the U.S. Military Academy, West Point football team good luck ahead of this year’s Army–Navy Game Dec. 8, 2025, in Sembach, Germany (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).