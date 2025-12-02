Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10TH AAMDC Go Army Beat Navy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.07.2025

    Video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott, senior enlisted advisor of 10th AAMDC, and Col. Haileyesus Bairu, commander of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, wish the U.S. Military Academy, West Point football team good luck ahead of this year’s Army–Navy Game Dec. 8, 2025, in Sembach, Germany (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 09:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 989235
    VIRIN: 251208-A-XI817-3236
    Filename: DOD_111423319
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10TH AAMDC Go Army Beat Navy, by PFC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GoArmyAcademy
    Westpoint,GoArmyAcademy ,ARMYNAVY2025 ,StrongerTogether, Army Vs Navy 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download