U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Curtis King, commanding general of 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Henry Scott, senior enlisted advisor of 10th AAMDC, and Col. Haileyesus Bairu, commander of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade, wish the U.S. Military Academy, West Point football team good luck ahead of this year’s Army–Navy Game Dec. 8, 2025, in Sembach, Germany (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 09:56
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|989235
|VIRIN:
|251208-A-XI817-3236
|Filename:
|DOD_111423319
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10TH AAMDC Go Army Beat Navy, by PFC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
