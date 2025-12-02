Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    My Part: Our Mission Staff Sgt.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Staff Sgt. Alexander Cummings, 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, shares how his crew, family, and skills are a huge part of his contribution to the B-52 Stratofortress Mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 09:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 989232
    VIRIN: 251201-F-ML790-1001
    Filename: DOD_111423304
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My Part: Our Mission Staff Sgt., by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52 Aircrew
    crew chief
    MPOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download