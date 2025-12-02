Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Leaders Take to the Skies: Familiarization Flight with Col. Diers & Col. Gatto

    AVIANO, ITALY

    12.01.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, flew in a familiarization flight with Italian air force Col. Giuseppe Gatto, ITAF commander at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 2, 2025. Familiarization flights are traditionally authorized to help personnel become more familiar with specific aircraft and can strengthen NATO partnerships through shared experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 08:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989222
    VIRIN: 251202-F-EM016-1674
    Filename: DOD_111423229
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: AVIANO, IT

