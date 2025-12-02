Senior Leaders Take to the Skies: Familiarization Flight with Col. Diers & Col. Gatto

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, flew in a familiarization flight with Italian air force Col. Giuseppe Gatto, ITAF commander at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 2, 2025. Familiarization flights are traditionally authorized to help personnel become more familiar with specific aircraft and can strengthen NATO partnerships through shared experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)