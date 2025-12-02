U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, flew in a familiarization flight with Italian air force Col. Giuseppe Gatto, ITAF commander at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 2, 2025. Familiarization flights are traditionally authorized to help personnel become more familiar with specific aircraft and can strengthen NATO partnerships through shared experience. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 08:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989222
|VIRIN:
|251202-F-EM016-1674
|Filename:
|DOD_111423229
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior Leaders Take to the Skies: Familiarization Flight with Col. Diers & Col. Gatto, by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
