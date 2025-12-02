Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron maintainers prepare C-130J for mission in Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force maintenance Airmen assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron complete pre-flight procedures at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 5, 2025. The 75th MX Airmen ensure aircraft are safe, mission-ready and capable of sustaining airlift operations in support of U.S. Africa Command objectives across East Africa through precise and disciplined maintenance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 06:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989210
    VIRIN: 251205-F-XY111-1001
    Filename: DOD_111423055
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron maintainers prepare C-130J for mission in Africa, by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa

