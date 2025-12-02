U.S. Air Force maintenance Airmen assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron complete pre-flight procedures at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 5, 2025. The 75th MX Airmen ensure aircraft are safe, mission-ready and capable of sustaining airlift operations in support of U.S. Africa Command objectives across East Africa through precise and disciplined maintenance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 06:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989210
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-XY111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111423055
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron maintainers prepare C-130J for mission in Africa, by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
