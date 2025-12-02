Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: CARAT Brunei 2025: U.S. Sailors provide support at Local Dog Shelter

    BRUNEI

    10.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Cincinnati provided support at a local dog shelter during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2025 in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 25, 2025.

    Date Taken: 10.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 06:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 989209
    VIRIN: 251025-M-FO238-8563
    Filename: DOD_111423053
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BN

    CARAT Brunei
    USS Cincinnati
    CARAT 2025
    Dog Shelter

