Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    391st F-15s takeoff for Marauder Shield exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 391st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takeoff during Exercise Marauder Shield in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2025. A key element of the exercise was the sharpening of combined fighter capabilities between the U.S. and Kuwait Air Forces. This included joint training exercises and hot-pit refueling operations. Hot-pits, a form of grounded aircraft refueling while engines are hot, delivered speed to airpower by minimizing turnaround time, enabling U.S. and allied forces to maintain constant vigilance and project power where needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 05:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989208
    VIRIN: 251108-F-KM205-1001
    Filename: DOD_111423038
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 391st F-15s takeoff for Marauder Shield exercise, by SrA Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    F-15E Stike Eagle
    391st Bold Tigers
    332 AEW
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download