U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 391st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron takeoff during Exercise Marauder Shield in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 8, 2025. A key element of the exercise was the sharpening of combined fighter capabilities between the U.S. and Kuwait Air Forces. This included joint training exercises and hot-pit refueling operations. Hot-pits, a form of grounded aircraft refueling while engines are hot, delivered speed to airpower by minimizing turnaround time, enabling U.S. and allied forces to maintain constant vigilance and project power where needed. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2025 05:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989208
|VIRIN:
|251108-F-KM205-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111423038
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 391st F-15s takeoff for Marauder Shield exercise, by SrA Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.