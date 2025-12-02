B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Simulated Strait Transit

U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a simulated strait transit on Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 7, 2025. The simulated strait transit was conducted to refine the 11th MEU’s ability to integrate with the Navy for enhanced force protection. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joseph Helms)
12.07.2025
12.08.2025
B-Roll
|989201
|251207-M-YF186-2001
|DOD_111422726
|00:01:42
PACIFIC OCEAN
|2
|2
