    B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Simulated Strait Transit

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Helms    

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct a simulated strait transit on Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 7, 2025. The simulated strait transit was conducted to refine the 11th MEU’s ability to integrate with the Navy for enhanced force protection. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 03:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989201
    VIRIN: 251207-M-YF186-2001
    Filename: DOD_111422726
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Simulated Strait Transit, by Sgt Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LAAD
    blt 3/5
    VMM-163 (Rein.)
    Pride of the Pacific
    DATF
    Marines

