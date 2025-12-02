Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Santa Barbara Launched an Unmanned Surface Vehicle

    BAHRAIN

    10.27.2025

    Video by Seaman Jarel McCants 

    AFN Bahrain

    The USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) launched an Unmanned Surface Vehicle Oct. 28, 2025 in the Arabian Gulf.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.08.2025 00:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989192
    VIRIN: 251028-N-GC710-1001
    Filename: DOD_111422649
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BH

    unmanned surface vehicle
    mineman
    USS Santa Barabra (LCS 32)

