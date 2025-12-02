U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 315th Airlift Wing Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conduct a medical readiness exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 28, 2025. The 315th AES supports global combat, humanitarian and disaster-response missions through rapid aeromedical evacuation capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 13:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989161
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-CG010-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111421630
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 315th AES Conducts Medical Readiness Exercise, by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.