    315th AES Conducts Medical Readiness Exercise

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 315th Airlift Wing Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron conduct a medical readiness exercise at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 28, 2025. The 315th AES supports global combat, humanitarian and disaster-response missions through rapid aeromedical evacuation capability. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 13:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989161
    VIRIN: 250128-F-CG010-1002
    Filename: DOD_111421630
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 315th AES Conducts Medical Readiness Exercise, by SrA Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Charleston; Air Mobility Command; U.S. Air Force;

