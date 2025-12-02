U.S. Navy Capt. Garfield Cross speaks about Battalion Aid Station’s, new medical technologies being tested during Steel Knight 25

U.S. Navy Capt. Garfield Cross, the division surgeon of 1st Marine Division, speaks about Battalion Aid Station’s and new medical technologies being tested during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. Cross is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 17:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989159
|VIRIN:
|251206-M-IP954-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111421585
|Length:
|00:06:55
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
