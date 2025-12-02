628th Medical Group Conducts Mass Casualty Exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 628th Medical Group participate in a two-day mass casualty exercise in conjunction with eighteen partner agencies at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 8, 2025. The training included moulage application and full mission execution to ensure readiness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Carl Good)
