    628th Medical Group Conducts Mass Casualty Exercise

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 628th Medical Group participate in a two-day mass casualty exercise in conjunction with eighteen partner agencies at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, May 8, 2025. The training included moulage application and full mission execution to ensure readiness for real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Carl Good)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 12:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989155
    VIRIN: 250508-F-CG010-1001
    Filename: DOD_111421525
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Joint Base Charleston; Air Mobility Command; U.S. Air Force;

