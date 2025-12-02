Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Powidz tree lighting B-roll

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland hosts a tree lighting ceremony at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland, with the assistance of Powidz garrison staff members, United Service Organization (USO) and Morale, Welfare, & Recreation (MWR) volunteers, Polish Land Forces soldiers and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade on December 5, 2025. As U.S. Army Garrison Poland continues its mission to support a permanent U.S. military presence in Poland, the transition from Initial Operational Capability (IOC) to Fully Operational Capability (FOC) marks a significant milestone in its development. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 12:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989154
    VIRIN: 251205-A-BY519-5608
    Filename: DOD_111421523
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: POWIDZ, PL

