Powidz tree lighting B-roll

U.S. Army Garrison Poland hosts a tree lighting ceremony at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland, with the assistance of Powidz garrison staff members, United Service Organization (USO) and Morale, Welfare, & Recreation (MWR) volunteers, Polish Land Forces soldiers and U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade and 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade on December 5, 2025. As U.S. Army Garrison Poland continues its mission to support a permanent U.S. military presence in Poland, the transition from Initial Operational Capability (IOC) to Fully Operational Capability (FOC) marks a significant milestone in its development. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)