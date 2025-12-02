Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Last Mic Check: Sgt. Tran Wraps Her Storytelling Mission

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Sgt. Angelina Tran, a public affairs specialist supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, goes mic’d up during her final assignment documenting senior leaders visiting Soldiers and Airmen in the field in Washington, D.C., Dec. 5, 2025. Tran captured candid moments and mission-focused interactions as part of her closing contribution to the joint communication team. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 11:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 989151
    VIRIN: 251205-Z-VZ654-1001
    Filename: DOD_111421459
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, One Last Mic Check: Sgt. Tran Wraps Her Storytelling Mission, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTFDC
    districtofcolumbia
    national guard
    dcsafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

