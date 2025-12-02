U.S. Army Sgt. Angelina Tran, a public affairs specialist supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, goes mic’d up during her final assignment documenting senior leaders visiting Soldiers and Airmen in the field in Washington, D.C., Dec. 5, 2025. Tran captured candid moments and mission-focused interactions as part of her closing contribution to the joint communication team. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 11:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|989151
|VIRIN:
|251205-Z-VZ654-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111421459
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, One Last Mic Check: Sgt. Tran Wraps Her Storytelling Mission, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.