One Last Mic Check: Sgt. Tran Wraps Her Storytelling Mission

U.S. Army Sgt. Angelina Tran, a public affairs specialist supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, goes mic’d up during her final assignment documenting senior leaders visiting Soldiers and Airmen in the field in Washington, D.C., Dec. 5, 2025. Tran captured candid moments and mission-focused interactions as part of her closing contribution to the joint communication team. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)