    Mic'd Up: CW5 Gibson

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert W. Gibson, command chief warrant officer of the District of Columbia National Guard, goes mic’d up while visiting Soldiers and Airmen supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Dec. 2, 2025. Gibson met with Guardsmen across multiple locations to observe operations, reinforce leader engagement and emphasize the importance of staying vigilant and mission-focused while serving the community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 10:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 989150
    VIRIN: 251202-Z-VZ654-1001
    Filename: DOD_111421434
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    nationalguard
    districtofcolumbia
    DCSAFE
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

