Mic'd Up: CW5 Gibson

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert W. Gibson, command chief warrant officer of the District of Columbia National Guard, goes mic’d up while visiting Soldiers and Airmen supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Dec. 2, 2025. Gibson met with Guardsmen across multiple locations to observe operations, reinforce leader engagement and emphasize the importance of staying vigilant and mission-focused while serving the community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)