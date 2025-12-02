B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Ship to Shore Movement

U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5, transports personnel and equipment with 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, ashore from Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 6, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989146
|VIRIN:
|251206-M-YF186-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111421231
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
