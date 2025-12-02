U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct deck landing qualifications on Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 5-6, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicole Stuart)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 16:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989144
|VIRIN:
|251205-M-KL381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111421229
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct F-35B Deck Landing Qualifications, by LCpl Nicole Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
