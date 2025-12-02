Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Greyhawks support Mass Casualty training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey Aircraft with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, transport simulated casualties as part of a joint mass casualty training event involving U.S. Marines, Sailors and Airmen during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2025. The evolution demonstrates how integrated medical, aviation, and logistics capabilities enable the Marine Air-Ground Task Force to rapidly triage, treat, and evacuate casualties in distributed and contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain MAGTF readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Fatima Delgadillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 00:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989143
    VIRIN: 251206-M-SF953-1001
    PIN: 9531001
    Filename: DOD_111421203
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: Greyhawks support Mass Casualty training, by SSgt Fatima Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VMM-161
    USN
    USAF
    MASSCAS
    MV-22B
    Steel Knight 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download