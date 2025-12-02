Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: U.S. Marines, Sailors transport ACVs with LCACs during Steel Knight

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Video by Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, unload amphibious combat vehicles from a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5 onto Red Beach during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. This footage was acquired with a Skydio drone (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.07.2025 00:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989135
    VIRIN: 251206-M-HY848-1001
    Filename: DOD_111421163
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines, Sailors transport ACVs with LCACs during Steel Knight, by Cpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    ACV
    marines
    Steel Knight 25

