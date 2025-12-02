U.S. Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, unload amphibious combat vehicles from a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5 onto Red Beach during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. This footage was acquired with a Skydio drone (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2025 00:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989135
|VIRIN:
|251206-M-HY848-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111421163
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines, Sailors transport ACVs with LCACs during Steel Knight, by Cpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.