U.S. Marines and Sailors from across I Marine Expeditionary Force treat simulated patients in a Battalion Aid Station during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 22:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989134
|VIRIN:
|251206-M-IP954-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111421158
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines and Sailors treat simulated patients in Battalion Aid Station during Steel Knight 25, by Sgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.