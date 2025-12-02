U.S. Marines with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, unload amphibious combat vehicles from a U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion with Assault Craft Unit 5 onto Red Beach during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 6, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ruby Centeno)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 21:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989132
|VIRIN:
|251206-M-ND041-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111421115
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines, Sailors transport ACVs with LCACs during Steel Knight, by LCpl Ruby Centeno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
