Steel Knight 25: Aces Conduct Recon Engineering B-Roll

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct reconnaissance and engineering assessments to identify terrain suitability for potential Forward Arming and Refueling Points and logistics sites during exercise Steel Knight 25 on San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 4-7, 2025. These assessments enable 3rd MAW to establish distributed aviation support sites across contested environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine)