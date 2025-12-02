1st Bn., 5th Marines reinforces simulated embassy during Steel Knight 25

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct crowd control during a simulated embassy reinforcement as part of Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 5, 2025. This exercise will certify 5th Marines for Marine Rotational Force–Darwin, a six-month forward deployment in Australia that strengthens combined interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provides rapid crisis-response options for the joint force across the Indo-Pacific. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kyle Chan)
|12.05.2025
|12.06.2025 21:26
|B-Roll
|989128
|251205-M-MO098-1001
|DOD_111421050
|00:02:28
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
