HSM-73 Returns to San Diego

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/989126" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

251206-N-VD554-1001 - Cmdr. Dane R. Mutschler, commanding officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, Lt. Benjamin C. Fornshill, and Naval Aircrewman Tactical-Helicopter 1st Class Jacob H. Louderback, all assigned to HSM-73, provide interviews after HSM-73 returns to their homeport of Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Dec. 6, 2025, following operations with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleets. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)