    HSM-73 Returns to San Diego

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    251206-N-VD554-1001 - Cmdr. Dane R. Mutschler, commanding officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, Lt. Benjamin C. Fornshill, and Naval Aircrewman Tactical-Helicopter 1st Class Jacob H. Louderback, all assigned to HSM-73, provide interviews after HSM-73 returns to their homeport of Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Dec. 6, 2025, following operations with the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleets. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 18:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989126
    VIRIN: 251206-N-VD554-1001
    Filename: DOD_111420933
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSM-73 Returns to San Diego, by PO1 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RTHP, HSM73, homecoming, 3rd Fleet, Naval Air Forces, FlyNavy

