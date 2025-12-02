U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct an amphibious insert as part of Exercise Steel Knight 25 at San Clemente Island, California, Dec. 5, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Vincent Needham)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 17:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989124
|VIRIN:
|251205-M-XY116-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111420889
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: 1st Recon Bn. conducts amphibious insert during Steel Knight 25, by Cpl Vincent Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.