    133d CTS Officially Launches in Des Moines

    DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Adam Welch 

    132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    The 133d Combat Training Squadron officially activated in Des Moines, Iowa, marking a new chapter in mission readiness for the state’s Airmen. This unit strengthens critical training capabilities that will shape the future of combat support operations.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989123
    VIRIN: 251206-Z-DP314-1001
    Filename: DOD_111420835
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: DES MOINES, IOWA, US

    133d CTS

