The 133d Combat Training Squadron officially activated in Des Moines, Iowa, marking a new chapter in mission readiness for the state’s Airmen. This unit strengthens critical training capabilities that will shape the future of combat support operations.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 18:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989123
|VIRIN:
|251206-Z-DP314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111420835
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 133d CTS Officially Launches in Des Moines, by TSgt Adam Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.