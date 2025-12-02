Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard Introduces New Command Senior Enlisted Leader

    ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bob Brown 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson passes the responsibility of Minnesota National Guard state command senior enlisted leader to Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Rost .

    Location: ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, US

    Minnesota National Guard; Lisa Erikson; Jason Rost

