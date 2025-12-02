U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and U.S. Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), conduct a defense of the amphibious task force and simulated casualty drill in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 5, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland)
|12.05.2025
|12.06.2025 01:42
|US
This work, B-Roll: 11th MEU Marines and Sailors conduct Defense of the Amphibious Task Force and Simulated Casualty Drills aboard USS Portland, by Cpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
