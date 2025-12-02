Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Boat Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Trent A. Henry 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct boat operations aboard Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 4, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Trent Henry)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 11:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989100
    VIRIN: 251204-M-FP389-1093
    Filename: DOD_111419597
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Comstock
    boat ops
    Blue-Green team
    Pride Of the Pacific
    Marines
    Sailors

