11th MEU Marines, Sailors Conduct Defense of the Amphibious Task Force Drills on USS Comstock

U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct defense of the amphibious task force drills aboard Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 4, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Trent Henry)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 11:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989099
|VIRIN:
|251204-M-FP389-2095
|Filename:
|DOD_111419577
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
