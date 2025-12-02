U.S. Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45) conduct stretcher bearer on a simulated casualty in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 2, 2025. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Trent Henry)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2025 12:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989098
|VIRIN:
|251202-M-FP389-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111419537
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Sailors Conduct Stretcher Bearer Training abaord the USS Comstock, by Sgt Trent A. Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
