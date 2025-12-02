Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st MLG fly Unmanned Aircraft System during Steel Knight 25

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Juan Torres  

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, operate Skydio X2D Unmanned Aircraft Systems during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 5, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 14:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989097
    VIRIN: 251205-M-IP954-1001
    Filename: DOD_111419493
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines with 1st MLG fly Unmanned Aircraft System during Steel Knight 25, by Sgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MLG
    SUAS
    Marines
    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Steel Knight 25

