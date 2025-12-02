Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 1st Recon Marines helocast from CH-53E Super Stallion during Steel Knight 25

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Juan Torres  

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, jump out the back of an CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Air Wing, during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 22:40
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 1st Recon Marines helocast from CH-53E Super Stallion during Steel Knight 25, by Sgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

