B-Roll: 1st Recon Marines helocast from CH-53E Super Stallion during Steel Knight 25

U.S. Marines with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, jump out the back of an CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Air Wing, during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2025. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 22:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989095
|VIRIN:
|251204-M-IP954-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111419419
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
