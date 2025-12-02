U.S. Marines with 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct terminal guidance for air delivered munitions fired by AH-1Z Viper helicopters assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 267, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2025. The integration of H-1 attack helicopters with 11th Marines, demonstrates 3rd MAW’s ability to deliver responsive, precision fires in support of the Marines on the ground across the battlespace. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 21:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989094
|VIRIN:
|251204-M-JE726-1002
|PIN:
|261002
|Filename:
|DOD_111419404
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Steel Knight 25 REEL: Stingers Conduct Close Air Support, by Sgt Brian Stippey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.