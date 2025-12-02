U.S. Marines with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct helocast insertions from a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2025. The integration of CH-53E lift capabilities with Division reconnaissance forces demonstrates how 3rd MAW enables long-range infiltration and distributed maneuver, providing the aviation support, access, and flexibility essential for Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in contested maritime environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 20:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|989085
|VIRIN:
|251204-M-HA211-1001
|PIN:
|2111001
|Filename:
|DOD_111419258
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: 1st Recon Marines helocast from CH-53E Super Stallion, by LCpl Alexis Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.