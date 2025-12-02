Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: 1st Recon Marines helocast from CH-53E Super Stallion

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct helocast insertions from a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 462, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 4, 2025. The integration of CH-53E lift capabilities with Division reconnaissance forces demonstrates how 3rd MAW enables long-range infiltration and distributed maneuver, providing the aviation support, access, and flexibility essential for Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in contested maritime environments. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexis Ibarra)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 20:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989085
    VIRIN: 251204-M-HA211-1001
    PIN: 2111001
    Filename: DOD_111419258
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 25 B-Roll: 1st Recon Marines helocast from CH-53E Super Stallion, by LCpl Alexis Ibarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    helocast
    CH-53E
    3rd MAW
    I MEF
    1st Recon
    Steel Knight 25

