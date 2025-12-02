U.S. Airmen from various squadrons at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base participate in Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 12, 2025. ML 26-1 tested the 355th Wing’s ability to rapidly respond and sustain operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2025 18:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|989077
|VIRIN:
|251112-F-AR459-1047
|Filename:
|DOD_111419156
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-1, by SrA Jhade Herrera, A1C Samantha Melecio and A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.