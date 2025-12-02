Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mosaic Lightning 26-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera, Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio and Airman 1st Class Jaden Kidd

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen from various squadrons at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base participate in Mosaic Lightning 26-1 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 12, 2025. ML 26-1 tested the 355th Wing’s ability to rapidly respond and sustain operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 18:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 989077
    VIRIN: 251112-F-AR459-1047
    Filename: DOD_111419156
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-1, by SrA Jhade Herrera, A1C Samantha Melecio and A1C Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download