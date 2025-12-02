Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pursuit of suspected go-fast drug vessel in the Eastern Pacific

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    A suspected go-fast drug vessel is pursued during counter-narcotics operations in the Eastern Pacific on Dec. 2, 2025. This interdiction removed more than 20,000 pounds of narcotics, the largest Coast Guard single at-sea seizure in over 18 years. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.05.2025 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 989076
    VIRIN: 251205-G-CG101-3001
    Filename: DOD_111419149
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    CGC Munro
    drug interdiction
    Operation Pacific Viper

