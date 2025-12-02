Pursuit of suspected go-fast drug vessel in the Eastern Pacific

A suspected go-fast drug vessel is pursued during counter-narcotics operations in the Eastern Pacific on Dec. 2, 2025. This interdiction removed more than 20,000 pounds of narcotics, the largest Coast Guard single at-sea seizure in over 18 years. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
12.02.2025
12.05.2025
B-Roll
989076
251205-G-CG101-3001
DOD_111419149
00:01:40
US
3
3
