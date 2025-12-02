Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Munro interdicts suspected drug vessel in Eastern Pacific

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    Coast Guard Cutter Munro crews arrive on scene to interdict a suspected drug-smuggling vessel in the Eastern Pacific on Dec. 2, 2025. This interdiction removed more than 20,000 pounds of narcotics, the largest Coast Guard single at-sea seizure in over 18 years. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Location: US

    TAGS

    Eastern Pacific
    CGC Munro
    Counter drug operations
    Operation Pacific Viper

